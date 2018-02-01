Police seek credit card thief in Bloomfield Township

This man is wanted in connection with credit card fraud in Bloomfield Township. (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police in Bloomfield Township are searching for a credit card thief who was turned down trying to use a woman's card.

Police said a woman in the 800 block of South Pemberton Road was notified by her bank that a transaction attempt was turned down between Jan. 5 and Jan. 6.

The woman said she did not make the transaction and it was declined by the bank.

Investigators released pictures of two vehicles and one suspect in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

