Police seek driver of car caught on video hitting jogger on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash on Detroit's west side.

The crash happened Monday night on West 7 Mile Road at Appleton Street.

Surveillance video shows the moments before the crash. A man was jogging into the street and stopped as cars passed him from both directions.

Video shows him being his by a white Kia Sorento. The driver hit the brakes but never stopped, police said.

Officials believe the driver went east on West 7 Mile Road. The Sorento was caught on camera driving through a gas station, but it didn't stop there, either.

The man is in critical condition, according to medical officials.

Police say the Kia Sorento may be a white, 2010 to 2014 model with possible front-end damage.

