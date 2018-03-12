Police seek elderly man with health issues

DETROIT - Authorities are searching for an elderly man who was last seen Saturday evening leaving his sister's home in the 25000 block of Fillmore Place in Southfield.

Detroit police said Ralph Moreland, 92, told his family he was staying at a motel in the 1700 block of Woodward, but he could not be located there. He also has not returned to his residence on Selden Street.

Moreland, who takes multiple medications for cancer and other health issues, gets confused at times and may be depressed, police said.

Moreland is described as black, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 135 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue zip-up jacket and khaki pants. He was driving a white 2013 Chevy Sonic with Michigan plates DNF9706.

Anyone with information on Moreland's whereabouts is asked to call 313-596-1340.

