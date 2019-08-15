Police seek man seen on video breaking into multiple liquor stores in Detroit

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a man caught on video breaking into liquor stores several times on the city's west side.

Police said the man broke into Asmar Party Store in the 16000 block of Seven Mile Road on Aug. 5.

He took cigarettes from behind the counter and cash from the register, stuffing it into his pockets, according to authorities.

The man has broken into the Asmar Party Store twice, police said.

You can see surveillance video from Asmar Party store below.

Officials said the same man broke into Universal Liquor and Wine located in the 19000 block of West Grand River Boulevard on Sunday.

The man got into Universal Liquor and Wine through the roof, using a ladder to climb in and out of the store, police said.

He took cigarettes and multiple bottles of liquor, according to officials.

Universal Liquor and Wine has been broken into three times, police said.

You can see surveillance video from Universal Liquor and Wine below.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

