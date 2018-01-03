Police seek man suspected of credit card fraud at Westland auto part stores

Police are seeking a man who committed credit card fraud Nov. 2 at a Westland auto parts store. (WDIV)

WESTLAND, Mich. - Police are seeking a man who committed credit card fraud Nov. 2 at a Westland auto parts store.

Police said the man committed the fraud about 3 p.m. at the the Advance Auto Parts store at 1840 North Wayne Road, and they believe he was involved in other credit card frauds at auto parts stores in the city.

See surveillance video that shows the man below.

The man is described as black with a light complexion. He is about 25 years old, has a thin build and is about 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall. Police said he had short hair that was worn in small twists.

On multiple occasions, the man was seen getting into a gray Chevrolet Tahoe, police said.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call police at 734-722-9600.

