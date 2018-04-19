Police seek man wanted in connection to Grosse Pointe Woods bank robbery

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. - Police are looking for a man who robbed a Grosse Pointe Woods bank Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, at 12:26 p.m., a man entered the Chemical Bank located on Mack Avenue and gave a teller a note stating his intentions to rob the bank. Police said the teller complied with the man's demands and gave him an unknown amount of cash before fleeing northwest across Mack Avenue.

The man is described being between 45 and 50 years of age, about 6 feet tall and between 220 and 230 pounds. He was last scene wearing a gray, long sleeve hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a gray ball cap.

Anyone who can identify the man or has any information regarding the robbery is encouraged to contact the Grosse Pointe Woods Department of Public Safety Detective Bureau at 313-343-2412.

