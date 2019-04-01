Police seek man wanted in connection with shooting at Detroit White Castle

DETROIT - Police are looking for a man suspected of shooting at a car with children inside on Detroit's west side.

According to authorities, it happened March 1 at a White Castle near the intersection of Joy and Greenfield roads.

Local 4 spoke with one of the victims, who asked to not have her name revealed. She was in the car with four children, two of whome were injured by broken glass.

"I had grabbed all the kids and just laid down," she said. "That's the first thing that came to my mind. I didn't know what else to do."

The driver was struck by a bullet and was taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred on March 1, 2019. (WDIV)

