Police seek persons of interest after man found fatally shot inside burning vehicle in Detroit

DETROIT - Police are looking for three men they believe may have information about a fatal shooting Jan. 8 on Detroit's east side.

See video showing the persons of interest below.

Police said crews responded at about 2 a.m. to a vehicle fire in the 10200 block of East Outer Drive. When the fire was extinguished, the body of a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound was found inside the white GMC Yukon.

Police want to speak to several men who they believe may know something about the shooting.

One of the men is black, was wearing a dark-colored hat and coat, a white shirt and dark-colored pants. He was driving a white sedan. Another man is black and was wearing a dark-colored coat and jeans. Police are also looking for third man who was driving a black conversion van.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

