Police seek persons of interest after shots fired at Ram's Horn in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. - Police are searching for two persons of interest in connection with a shooting at the Ram's Horn restaurant in Dearborn.

Officers were called to the restaurant at 6356 Greenfield Road around 5:30 a.m. Jan. 5.

Witnesses said an early morning altercation escalated into several shots being fired at a vehicle as it fled the scene.

Police said the two men in the pictures above are persons of interest who were captured on surveillance footage.

You can watch the surveillance footage above.

Witnesses said the men had been speaking with staff members near the hostess stand before the shooting in the parking lot.

"Our No. 1 priority is citizen safety," Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said. "When that is jeopardized, we will do everything in our power to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice. I am urging the public to come forward and provide information regarding the individuals involved in this incident."

Anyone who recognizes the men or has information about this incident is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.

