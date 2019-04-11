Detroit police seek assistance identifying 2 in connection with stolen gas station merchandise

Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection to a theft that occurred March 31, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection to a theft that occurred at a Detroit gas station on the city’s west side.

According to authorities, at about 3:30 p.m. on March 31, two unknown men entered the gas station in the 12000 block of Grand River Avenue. Moments later surveillance footage captured the two running out of the gas station without paying for merchandise.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5240.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.