Police seek public assistance identifying Shelby Township home invasion suspect

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are hoping you can recognize a man seen in a video who is accused of breaking into multiple homes in Shelby Township.

“It makes me extremely uncomfortable,” Marcy Steixner said.

That’s the feeling Steixner had after someone walked into her house while her family was home. Steixner said her teenage son was in the kitchen when their dog started barking. That’s when he knew someone was outside.

“Once he closed our inside door that leads into our hallway, he just took a couple of steps, closed the door behind him and was literally standing there,” Steixner said.

Her son yelled at him to get out of the house.

“The man turned around and walked out of the house,” said Steixner.

Police say, minutes later, he was recorded by a neighbor’s security camera, walking around. Steixner believes the same guy may be involved in other similar situations.

“He was sighted in the front yard of a house in Sterling Heights, Michigan, which obviously is not very far from our house. Also, within the past two weeks, a sub-division one over from us, somebody was at a front door trying to break in that way,” Steixner said.

That’s why she made a post on her Facebook page, warning her neighbors.

“I just want our community to be aware that this happened and honestly just pay more attention to people that are in your neighborhood,” said Steixner.

Police are asking if you know who the guy is or witnessed him walking around, to call police.

