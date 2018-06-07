Police seek public assistance in identifying 4 suspected in Bloomfield Twp. Target theft

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are looking for four people in connection with a retail fraud that occurred at a Bloomfield Township Target store.

According to authorities, on May 17, police responded to the Target store located at 2400 Telegraph Road on reports of retail fraud. Employees told police a man had purchased diapers and $6,000 worth of gift cards, but payment was never received by the cashier for the gift cards. He was accompanied by three women during the transaction, the employee said.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the people in the photo is encouraged to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.



