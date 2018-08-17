Police seek public assistance in identifying man wanted in connection to Detroit smash-and-grab

DETROIT - Police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted in connection to an Aug. 5 smash-and-grab where thieves smashed a construction truck through the wall of a liquor store.

ORIGINAL STORY: Detroit smash-and-grab: Thieves use construction truck to break into liquor store

According to authorities, the robbery occurred just before 6 a.m. in the 18700 block of Warren Avenue. The suspect took an industrial truck and rammed it through the rear wall of the business, stole an undisclosed amount of money and fled north from the location.

Police said the suspect was seen at a nearby gas station prior to the robbery.

Video showing the suspect prior to the robbery is available below.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows of his whereabouts are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

