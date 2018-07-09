Police seek public's assistance after park ranger assaulted on Belle Isle

DETROIT - A park ranger was working on Belle Isle when she was assaulted Saturday night.

According to authorities, Michigan State Troopers responded to a report of an assault at approximately 9:30 p.m. that occurred at a bathroom on the south side of the island.

Police said the investigation revealed the park ranger was attempting to close the men's restroom when the culprit approached her. She explained to him the restroom was being closed and he needed to leave. After several verbal attempts to get the suspect to leave, the man pushed her, causing her to trip and hit a trash can.

The man cursed and yelled at her, and she left in her golf cart to avoid the man.

The man was described as a black man with a thin build, standing approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall. He was wearing a short-sleeved shirt with black shorts.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this crime is asked to contact the Michigan State Police at 734-287-5000.

