Police seek second suspect in connection with fatal Detroit shooting

The second suspect in connection with a fatal Detroit shooting. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a second suspect in connection with a fatal shooting on the city's west side.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. April 16 in the area of Plymouth Road and Asbury Park.

After arriving, the officers discovered Winston Davis Williams, 20, of Detroit, unresponsive in the alley. Williams was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are searching for a man described as being about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a small build. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt.

You can see pictures of the suspect above. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Demar Keyan Pernell,15, of Detroit, has already been charged as an adult-designated juvenile in connection with the shooting. Police said he tried to rob Williams during a gun sale.

The adult designation allows the judge to sentence the defendant as a juvenile, an adult or to fashion a blended juvenile and adult sentence upon conviction.

Pernell has been charged with first-degree murder and felony murder.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.