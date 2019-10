ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - People in vehicles exchanged gunfire Saturday afternoon near I-94 in St. Clair Shores, police said.

Police said the vehicles got off the freeway and shots were fired. The shooters fled the scene after the shooting on the 10 Mile Road freeway overpass.

One person was shot in the leg.

Police did not release details about the shooters. The shooting is under investigation.

