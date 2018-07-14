Police seek suspect in Chase Bank robbery in Utica

Photos of man wanted in connection to bank robbery in Utica on July 14, 2018.

UTICA, Mich. - A bank robbery was reported at a Chase Bank in Utica on Saturday afternoon.

The robbery happened around 12:45 p.m. at the Chase Bank at 45303 Van Dyke Avenue.

Utica police are working to collect more information. Police said the suspect implied he had a gun and said, "You know what I want," to the bank teller.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect (see above). The suspect was wearing a hoodie with "RCWR" written on it.

A bank robbery was reported at the same bank back in May. A 45-year-old man was arrested and charged with armed robbery.

If you have any information on the bank robbery, contact Utica police at 586-731-2345.

