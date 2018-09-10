Police seek suspect who posed as off-duty DNR officer in Port Huron robbery

Police are looking for a suspect who posed as an off duty DNR officer in a robbery Friday afternoon in Port Huron.

Here's the info from police:

On Friday September 7, 2018 at approximately 12:30 P.M. a Port Huron man reported that he was robbed by a subject posing as an off duty DNR Officer on Spencer Road west of M-19 in Austin Township.

The victim stated as he drove north through Argyle on M-19 a man sitting in a newer white pickup truck coming from the east on Argyle Road began to follow him. The victim stated he pulled onto Spencer Road and the truck continued to follow him and activated a blue strobe light and the victim pulled over.

The subject advised the victim he was an off-duty DNR Officer and the deer decoy the victim had was illegal and he was going to confiscate it. The subject also removed several other hunting related items from the victim's pick up bed.

The suspect is being described as a white male in his mid to late 50's. The suspect has short light brown hair and a thin mustache and was tall and thin. The suspect had a large tattoo of an Eagle on his left forearm.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to please call Deputy James Leen at 810-648-2000 ext. 2 or the Detective Bureau at 810-648-8360.

