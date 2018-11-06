Police seek suspects in fatal shooting of 27-year-old man on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for the people responsible for a fatal shooting on the city's east side.

A 27-year-old man was slain at 12:40 a.m. Oct. 24 in the 19000 block of Spencer Avenue, officials said.

Police said the suspects escaped in a vehicle, which can be seen on the surveillance video above.

One man was described as being in his early to mid-20s and 5 feet 7 inches tall with a light complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

