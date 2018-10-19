Police seek two men in connection with critical shooting at liquor store

DETROIT - Police are asking for the public's help in locating two known men sought in connection with a nonfatal shooting on the city’s west side.

According to authorities, just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, a 26-year-old man got into an argument with two men at a liquor store in the 20000 block of Seven Mile Road. William Powell produced a weapon and pointed it at the victim.

Powell and Tramaine Davis walked out of the store with the victim following, continuing the argument. Police said Powell then fired a shot at the man, striking him. The victim produced a weapon and returned fire. It is unknown if Davis or Powell were struck. The two suspects fled on foot southbound on Heyden Street.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment, and is currently in critical condition.

Anyone who recognizes the men or knows of their whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.