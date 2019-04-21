Police seek victim, shooter in shooting at Detroit White Castle

DETROIT - Police are searching for a victim and suspect after a shooting occurred Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of a White Castle.

It happened about 3 p.m. outside the restaurant located near the intersection of Greenfield Road and John C. Lodge Service Drive. Police said a man walked up to a parked car and got into the back seat. After a few minutes, the man in the back seat opened the door and fled from the car. A passenger in the car got out and fired several shots at the fleeing man, who ran to another car and drove away.

At this time, police have no victim and no suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2200.

