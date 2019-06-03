Police seek woman accused of stealing Bloomfield Township resident's identity

Bloomfield Township police said this woman is accused of stealing another woman's identity. (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police said a woman allegedly stole a Bloomfield Township woman's identity and withdrew $7,500 from the victim's checking account.

The victim told police May 26 that her bank alerted her that her account was compromised and money was taken out of her account at a bank inside a Highland Park Kroger.

While police were taking the report, Novi police received a fraud complaint from a bank. According to police, a woman left a fraudulent ID with the teller. The ID had the victim's information.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity or the incident is asked to contact Bloomfield Township police at 248-433-7755.

