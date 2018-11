The Allen Park Police Department are looking for a woman who reportedly robbed a Chase Bank on Southfield Road on Nov. 24, 2018. (WDIV)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. - Police are looking for a woman who is wanted on suspicion of robbing an Allen Park bank.

According to authorities, the woman robbed the Chase Bank located on Southfield Road at about 10 a.m. Saturday. She fled toward Lincoln Park in a dark blue Chrysler minivan.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allen Park Police Department at 313-386-7800.

