Eastpointe police are looking for this woman in connection with a theft July 30, 2019. (WDIV)

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Police are looking for a woman who stole metal lawn ornaments from in front of the Eastpointe Community Credit Union early Tuesday.

Police said the woman took the decorations from the business at 22544 Gratiot Avenue about 3:15 a.m.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity is asked to contact police at 586-445-5100, ext. 1027.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.