Police seeking 4 who burglarized Grosse Pointe Woods pharmacy

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. - Police in Grosse Pointe Woods are seeking four people who broke into a pharmacy early Friday.

Police said the burglars pulled up in front of Mack's Pharmacy RX in a light-colored pickup truck at 5:12 a.m. They pried the front door of the business open with a crowbar and attempted to take a safe and cash register, but were unsuccessful.

It is unknown if any prescription medications were stolen.

The truck is described as an early 2000s Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with a tool chest along the rear window and a tool chest along the passenger side of the bed. There were two stickers on the lower passenger side rear window.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Detective Ryan Schroerlucke at 313-343-2412 or 313-999-0543.

