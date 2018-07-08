Police seeking hit-and-run driver who struck man on I-75 in Hazel Park

HAZEL PARK, Mich. - Police are looking for a driver who struck a man early Saturday on northbound I-75 near Meyers Road in Hazel Park and fled the scene.

Police said the victim, 26, was bent over examining his motorcycle at 4:20 a.m. on the right shoulder of the road with his back to the freeway. He was struck by a black vehicle, possibly a Pontiac Grand Prix, police said.

A doctor told police the victim will require multiple surgeries.

Police said the suspect vehicle probably has damage to the front-wheel well because a piece of the vehicle's wheel flare broke off and landed next to the victim.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or knows who may be responsible is asked to call the Michigan State Police Metro North Post at 248-584-5740.

