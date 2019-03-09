Police seeking man who broke into business on Detroit's east side, went through cash register

DETROIT - Detroit police are seeking a man who broke into a business on the city's east side Monday.
Police said the man smashed the door of a business in the 1400 block of Gratiot Avenue about 4 a.m. The man went through the business's cash register, but it's unknown if he took any money.
He fled east on Gratiot in a light-colored vehicle. Police said the man had a light complexion.
Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call police at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
See video of the man below.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.