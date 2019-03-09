Police seeking man who broke into business on Detroit's east side, went through cash register

Detroit police are seeking a man wanted for breaking into an east side business on March 4, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are seeking a man who broke into a business on the city's east side Monday.

Police said the man smashed the door of a business in the 1400 block of Gratiot Avenue about 4 a.m. The man went through the business's cash register, but it's unknown if he took any money.

He fled east on Gratiot in a light-colored vehicle. Police said the man had a light complexion.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call police at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

See video of the man below.

