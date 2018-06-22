Police seeking Ohio man who allegedly assaulted Lake Orion resident with baseball bat

LAKE ORION, Mich. - Police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a Lake Orion resident who took him in after his friends abandoned him.

Police said Mark David Rinier II, aka Prince, is from the Cincinnati area. He was staying with the victim while he made arrangements to return to Ohio, police said. Rinier allegedly assaulted the victim with a baseball bat about 3:45 a.m. Friday.

Police do not believe Rinier, 41, is armed, but they said he should be considered dangerous. He may approach people to ask for money and a place to say, police said.

Mark David Rinier II (WDIV)

Rinier is described as white with short brown hair and blue eyes. He has a pyramid tattoo on one of his arms. He may be wearing a white T-shirt and long dark-colored shorts.

Police said anyone who has information on Rinier's location or comes in contact with him should not approach him and should call 911 or Lake Orion police at 248-858-4911.

