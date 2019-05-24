Police seize about 100 pounds of crystal meth during traffic stop in Brownstown Township

About 100 pounds of meth was seized during a May 24, 2019 traffic stop in Brownstown Township. (WDIV)

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police found about 100 pounds of crystal meth during a traffic stop Friday in Brownstown Township.

Police said they stopped a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country van on I-75 about 1:50 p.m. A Michigan State Police K-9 discovered the drugs.

A 46-year-old man and 39-year-old woman from Detroit were arrested. Their identities haven't been released because they haven't been charged.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency is assisting with the investigation.

