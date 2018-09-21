Farmington police: 'Home was targeted' in apparent drive-by shooting; no injuries reported

FARMINGTON, Mich. - No injuries were reported after shots were fired into a Farmington home Thursday night in an apparent drive-by shooting, police said.

Investigators said the incident occurred about 10:30 p.m. in the 23500 block of Wesley Street, south of Grand River Avenue and west of Gill Road.

Police responded within two minutes after numerous 911 calls reporting gunfire, according to authorities. Officers reported finding numerous spent shell casings on the street. It was determined that nobody in the home was injured and that the suspects had fled the scene.

Witnesses said they observed as many as three vehicles leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.

"Although the investigation is ongoing, it is clear that the home was targeted and this was not a random event," said Director of Public Safety Frank Demers. "Detectives are working with the family to determine why their home was targeted."

Anyone with information on incident or the vehicles involved is asked to contact authorities at 248-474-5500, Ext. 2246.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.