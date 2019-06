GARDEN CITY, Mich. - There's a police situation underway in Garden City.

Michigan State Police, Garden City police and Detroit police are on the scene at a home on Belton in the area of Cherry Hill and Inkster.

Sources told Local 4 this could be a shooting investigation.

Stay with Local 4 News and ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.