Police standoff in Detroit: Gunman kills 3 women, shoots 3 officers before taking own life

DETROIT - Three women were killed and three police officers were injured by a gunman who prompted a police standoff that lasted more than 12 hours.

Cynthia Williams; her mother, Barbara Williams; and her aunt, Patricia Williams; were gunned down Sunday night.

"It's crazy how someone can take the life of three beautiful ladies," family friend Bernard Hart said.

The broken windows at Cynthia Williams' house on Detroit's northeast side serve as a reminder of what played out on Lamont Street off East Outer Drive.

Police said Cynthia Williams' boyfriend, Lance Smith, became violent during a heated argument and grabbed a gun. Cynthia was scared and called her mother, who lives next door, for help. Barbara Williams called Patricia Williams, who was staying across the street with her husband.

Cynthia Williams' mother and aunt went to her home to see what was going on, and police said they were met with gunfire before they made it to the house.

"They didn't go with any weapons or anything," Hart said. "They just wanted to see what was going on."

Officials said family members had previously broken up fights between Williams and Smith.

Investigators said Smith killed his girlfriend first and then fatally shot her mother and aunt outside.

A bullet pierced Patricia Williams' husband, and he covered his wife while dialing 911, prompting Detroit police to respond.

Police were involved in a standoff for more than 12 hours, and three officers were shot. In the end, Smith took his own life.

"Nobody expected it to end like this," Hart said. "Nobody."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.