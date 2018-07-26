Police: Suspect arrested in connection to Trenton ice cream shop burglary

A suspect was arrested in connection to a possible burglary at Custard Corner in Trenton, police said. (Trenton Police Department)

TRENTON, Mich. - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a burglary at a Trenton ice cream shop, police announced Thursday.

Trenton police responded just after midnight Wednesday to a report of a possible burglary at Custard Corner. Officers said they arrived at the business to find a broken window and a cash register in the road.

Police said a witness gave them a description of the fleeing suspect, who was located and arrested within minutes.

Charges are pending and stolen property was recovered, police said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.