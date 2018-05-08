Police suspect child abuse caused 15-month-old Detroit boy's critical injuries

DETROIT - A 15-month-old boy is in critical condition after receiving trauma to his body, medical officials said Tuesday.

Police said the boy was injured at a home in the 8200 block of Kentucky Street in Detroit.

“I immediately started praying for the child, because that’s a tragic situation,” neighbor Judy Hayes said.

Hayes said the child shouldn't have been in the situation in the first place.

“Who would do something like that?” she asked.

That’s what police are trying to figure out. Police are investigating the mother’s boyfriend.

"It had to be somebody that’s impatient with a child, because children are going to cry," Hayes said. "You can’t stop them from crying."

Meanwhile, neighbors are hoping for the best.

“I just hope justice comes to the family and that the child recovers fully," Hayes said.

