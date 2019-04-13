Police: Suspected attacker in Detroit stabbing taken into custody

A man suspected of stabbing a 20-year-old man in Detroit on April 12, 2019 at 7 p.m. (Detroit police)

DETROIT - A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the chest, according to police.

The man was stabbed in the 500 block of Monroe Street after 7 p.m. Friday, police said. The alleged attacker fled the scene on foot.

The suspected attacker was taken into custody after 11 p.m. Friday in the area of Fort and Beaubien streets.

Police said there was a group of four or five men arguing over something before the stabbing.

