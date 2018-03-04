Police: Suspicious package at Detroit's MotorCity Casino was towel

DETROIT - A report to Crime Stoppers about a bomb Sunday morning in MotorCity Casino was about just a towel, police said.

Someone reported that there was a bomb on the second floor of the casino. Security swept the building and found a towel covering what appeared to be an object with electrical tape on the ends, police said.

The bomb squad responded and determined that it was a towel that was being used as a backstop behind a door. All-clear was given by the bomb squad at 10:45 a.m.

Evacuations were not necessary, police said.

