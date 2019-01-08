Police swarm West Bloomfield Township neighborhood in search for jewelry heist suspects

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - An Oakland County neighborhood was on lockdown after police said a jewelry heist took place at a Commerce Township Costco store Monday night.

Police have one suspect in custody and they are searching for a second suspect in a West Bloomfield Township community. They believe the suspect is on foot.

A helicopter was in the area to assist police with the search.

"If you see anything that is odd. If you think that somebody just cut through your yard, call 911," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

