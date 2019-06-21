Police: Teen dead, another injured after shooting during attempted robbery in Southwest Detroit

A teen was killed and another teen was injured in a shooting June 20, 2019 in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - One teen was killed and another was injured in a shooting Thursday in Southwest Detroit, police said.

According to the preliminary investigation, there was an attempted robbery near Honorah and Pitt streets while one teen was selling a video game to another teen.

Police said a teen attempted to rob a 15-year-old boy, then shot the boy. The 15-year-old boy's father witnessed the incident and shot the teen, killing him, police said.

The 15-year-old boy survived the shooting.

