Teen injured during shooting at Allen Park intersection, police say

ALLEN PARK, Mich. - A teenager was rushed to a hospital after being shot multiple times near I-94 on the border of Allen Park and Melvindale Saturday evening.

It's not clear if the incident was a case of road rage or if the people in the cars knew one another.

"It’s crazy," a nearby resident said. "World is scary. (We) shouldn’t have to put up with stuff like that here."

The 16-year-old passenger was shot after an argument at an intersection in Allen Park.

Police said two cars pulled up to the light at Oakwood and Enterprise around 8 p.m., and after a brief conversation, someone started shooting at the other vehicle, striking the car and the passenger multiple times.

Police said the victim’s friend drove him to the Beaumont Hospital-Dearborn. He is expected to survive.

The other driver left the area.

People who live and work in the area had mixed reactions to the shooting.

"We haven’t had a problem," one nearby business owner said. "Been here 14 years."

"Stuff like this happens downriver all the time," another resident said. "I have two kids. Makes me want to leave."

Police said there were at least two black males in the suspect vehicle, which they believe to be a black four-door sedan.

Police said there's no indication the people in the vehicles knew each other.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 313-386-7800.

