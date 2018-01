DETROIT - A 16-year-old boy told police he was sitting on a couch in a Detroit home early Sunday when he was shot.

Police said the victim was in the living room of the home in the 10000 block of Mark Twain Street when someone fired shots inside at 2:19 a.m.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his right side and was transported to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

