Police track down man at Motor City Casino after 2 Metro Detroit bank robberies

DETROIT - A man accused of robbing a Warren bank and an Oak Park bank was tracked down and arrested at Motor City Casino, police said.

Warren bank robbery

Dorian Tervor Sykes, 35, is accused of robbing the Citizen's Bank at 23521 Van Dyke in Warren at 9:18 a.m. Monday.

Police said Sykes walked into the bank, asked about opening an account and sat down in a chair.

When an employee went to help him, Sykes pulled out a note and told the employee that he was robbing the bank, police said.

The clerk went to her teller station as Sykes followed her to the counter, according to authorities. He was handed $1,222 from the drawer before he turned around and left the bank, officials said.

Police said Skyes left fingerprints on the bank's door when he left.

Witnesses described the robber as being about 25 to 35 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 160 to 170 pounds. They said he was wearing a black sweatsuit with white stripes on the arms and legs and a white T-shirt underneath.

Dorian Tervor Sykes is accused of robbing the Citizen's Bank in Warren on Aug. 12, 2019. (WDIV)

Warren investigators said Sykes left the bank in a silver Cadillac DTS that had been parked a street away.

Sykes fled to the northwest, police said.

Oak Park bank robbery

Investigators learned from Oak Park police that the Comerica Bank on Coolidge Highway near 10 Mile Road was robbed around 3:15 p.m. Monday.

Police said the man in Oak Park bank robbery had been wearing the same sweatsuit as the person who robbed the Citizen's Bank in Warren.

Sykes walked into the Comerica Bank and told the teller he needed to open an account, according to authorities.

He then showed the teller a note that said, "This is a robbery," officials said.

The teller gave Sykes money, including bait money, police said.

Sykes ran out of the bank with the money and was seen heading west on Ludlow Street from Coolidge Highway, according to authorities.

Skyes identified as robber, police say

Warren investigators named Skyes as a possible suspect in both bank robberies. They also determined he owned a silver Cadillac DTS, according to officials.

A silver Cadillac DTS that belongs to bank robbery suspect Dorian Tervor Sykes, police said. (WDIV)

Police said Sykes had previous federal convictions for bank robbery, firearms offenses and other charges related to an incident. He served 15 years in federal prison, officials said.

Arrest at Motor City Casino

Members of the Warren Police Department Special Operations Unit took Sykes into custody Wednesday at the Motor City Casino in Detroit.

A search warrant was executed at Sykes' home in the 14100 block of Collingham Drive on Detrot's east side, police said. The results of that search were not disclosed.

Sykes was interviewed by Warren detectives and FBI agents about the robberies and confessed to both, according to authorities.

Dorian Tervor Sykes (WDIV)

Warren police contacted the FBI about the investigation, and FBI officials will assume responsibility for his prosecution because of his prior convictions and him being on parole.

Warren police have completed their investigation into the case, officials said.

Sykes is expected to be turned over to the FBI on Thursday.

