Police: Victim in Eastpointe quadruple stabbing dies

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - The Eastpointe Police Department has confirmed one of the victims in a quadruple stabbing that happened Saturday is dead.

The victim is a 26-year-old man from Hamtramck and died at the hospital, police said. Eastpointe police offered condolences to the victim's family.

Police have a suspect in custody and are working with the the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office to determine the appropriate charges.

According to police, on Saturday morning around 12:40 a.m., there was an incident on Rein north of Toepfer in which four people were stabbed.

An investigation indicated that all those involved knew each other. Eastpointe officers and detectives secured the scene, and a suspect was identified. All of the individuals with knife wounds were sent to area hospitals.

