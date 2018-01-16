Police: Video shows shooters opening fire at Detroit gas station during attempted drug deal

Two men are wanted in connection with a shooting at the Sunoco gas station on McNichols Road in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police released video that shows the moment a man opened fire at a gas station during an attempted drug deal.

The cameras at Sunoco gas station on McNichols Road and Gunston Avenue on Detroit's east side captured the whole incident.

Police said the man unloaded his gun on the driver of a white Alero. The shooter approached the driver, who was standing by his driver's side door.

A man in the background wearing light-colored blue jeans was the shooter's accomplice, police said.

When the driver realized something bad was about to happen, he took off. The shooter pulled out his gun, opened the door and pointed a gun at the head of one of the people inside.

The passenger in the front seat of the car got out and ran away. He was shot when a man in a tan coat started firing shots. Police said the shooter's accomplice was also firing, but the video doesn't show it.

The shooting victim was taken by an ambulance to the hospital, where he's in critical condition.

Detroit police are looking for both shooters. The men are in their 20s and are just under 6 feet tall, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2200.

