Police: Viles of urine found in woman's bra after crash with Roseville police cruiser on I-696

A Roseville police cruiser was struck and a woman was taken into custody for driving under the influence on Thursday, March 15, 2018. (WDIV)

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A police cruiser was struck Thursday morning on I-696 and a 40-year-old woman was taken into custody for allegedly driving under the influence of narcotics in Roseville.

The crash happened at about 6:40 a.m. on eastbound I-696 near the ramp to eastbound I-94.

According to Michigan State Police, the officer was working a separate crash when the cruiser was struck. The officer was not injured.

Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said the woman who caused the crash had two viles of urine stuffed inside her bra and had an upcoming drug test. She was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs in connection with the crash, authorities said.

Roseville Police officer hit by alleged drugged driver this morning. Officer okay, cruiser (Explorer) doesn't have much damage. But look at the other pic - there's several Roseville cop cars damaged - all hit by drivers under the influence. Story at noon. #local4 pic.twitter.com/De0Xv9cgLS — Nick Monacelli (@nickmonacelli) March 15, 2018

At approx 6 40 AM on east bound I- 696 near the ramp to east bound I-94 fwy, a Roseville PD patrol car was hit while working a crash. The officer is not hurt. The female driver of the at fault car is under arrest for driving under the influence of drugs. pic.twitter.com/JhFOCULC24 — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) March 15, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.