Police warn of attempted abduction in Grosse Pointe Woods

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. - Police in Grosse Pointe Woods are warning about the attempted abduction of a child Wednesday evening.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Rosyln at Marter, that's near Mack and Allard.

Investigators tell Local 4, a driver in a black Cadillac Escalade cut off a child who was riding his bike home.

A white man jumped out, grabbed the boy by the arm and even chased him, but he was able to escape.

The man was wearing an orange baseball hat, navy blue shirt, jeans and black shoes.

If you have any information call the Grosse Pointe Woods Public Safety Department at (313)-343-2400.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.com for updates

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.