Police warn of gas station credit card scam in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Mich. - A credit card scam at local gas stations is keeping police busy.

Oak Park police said its been hammered with gas station fraud over the past month. They estimate at least 20 arrests of people using stolen credit cards to fill up other drivers tanks.

Here's how it works:

The driver rolls up to the pump and pays the person with the stolen card in cash. He swipes the card and the driver gets to full up for next to nothing.

Just this past weekend, four people were arrested by Oak Park police.

