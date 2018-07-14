Police: Woman carjacked by 3 armed men wearing ski masks on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A woman was carjacked early Saturday morning on Detroit's west side, according to police.

Detroit police said a 46-year-old woman was the victim of a carjacking that occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning near Plymouth Road and Mansfield Street.

The victim was sitting in her car texting when three armed male suspects approached her and asked her, "Do you want to die?"

The victim surrendered her keys and vehicle and the suspects left. She was not physically injured.

The suspects fled on Plymouth towards Greenfield, police said.

The stolen car is a 2013 black Ford Fiesta.

