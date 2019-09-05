Police: Woman takes another customer's wallet left at Roseville Walmart self checkout

A woman suspected of taking another customer's wallet June 23, 2019, at a Walmart in Roseville. (WDIV)

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A woman snuck another customer's wallet into her purse after it was left in the self checkout area at a Walmart in Roseville, police said.

A customer accidentally left her wallet at the self checkout cash register July 23, officials said.

The woman in the photo above was behind the other customer in line, police said. After the owner of the wallet left the area, the woman in the photo hid the wallet in her purse, according to authorities.

The wallet was found in the parking lot with $370 in cash missing, police said.

Officials are searching for a 45-year-old woman with brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.

