Police: Women fled Bloomfield Township store with $400 of stolen shoes

Two women allegedly stole shoes from a TJ Maxx in Bloomfield Township on Saturday, April 21, 2018. (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two women are sought by authorities on accusations of retail fraud at a store in Bloomfield Township.

The incident happened Saturday at TJ Maxx.

Police said the two women tampered with security tags on several pairs of shoes and left the store without paying for them.

The women were confronted by loss prevention employees.

The reported value of the shoes was $400.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bloomfield Township police at 248-433-7755.

