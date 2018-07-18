Young girl accidentally hit by car in Pontiac; child in critical condition

PONTIAC, Mich. - A young girl was hit by a car Wednesday morning in the 100 block of Warwick Drive in Pontiac.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirmed the child has been taken to a hospital. She is listed in very critical condition and was unresponsive. Star EMS responded with OCSO and reported that they had obtained a pulse from the victim. The girl is approximately 18-months-old.

Based upon the initial investigation, the mother of the child was putting air into her vehicle’s tire. While the mother wasn’t looking, the child walked away and was run over by the neighbor who was backing out of their driveway.

Local 4's Shawn Ley is on the scene gathering more information.

